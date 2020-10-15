Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Down to $78.15

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.15, but opened at $74.10. Elementis shares last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 303,943 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.86 ($1.37).

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $448.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.