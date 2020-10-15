ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.18 ($4.91).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.19 ($8.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.56 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €9.58 ($11.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.