ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.18 ($4.91).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.19 ($8.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.56 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €9.58 ($11.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.