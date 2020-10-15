Elrond Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $106.93 million and $6.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $7.80 or 0.00068871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00272256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.01480048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 231.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00888571 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.