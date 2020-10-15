Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.67 and its 200-day moving average is $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

