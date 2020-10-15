Employers (NYSE:EIG) vs. RLI (NYSE:RLI) Financial Survey

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Employers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RLI has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Employers has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Employers and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50 RLI 0 2 1 0 2.33

Employers currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.77%. RLI has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than RLI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Employers and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $784.80 million 1.14 $157.10 million $3.20 9.54 RLI $1.00 billion 3.75 $191.64 million $2.57 32.54

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 11.30% 7.12% 2.02% RLI 12.70% 12.03% 3.39%

Summary

RLI beats Employers on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

