Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

