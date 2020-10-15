Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Northstar Electronics (NASDAQ:NEIK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Northstar Electronics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Northstar Electronics and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.20%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A N/A Energous -13,071.48% -171.68% -136.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Energous $200,000.00 543.28 -$38.40 million ($1.27) -2.06

Northstar Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

Risk & Volatility

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.95, suggesting that its stock price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.