Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Engie stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

