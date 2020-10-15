EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $390.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

NYSE EPAM opened at $346.89 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $355.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average of $261.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

