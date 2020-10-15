EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

EPR stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

