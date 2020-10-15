EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:EPR opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

