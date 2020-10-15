Equal (EQL) Price Up 39.2% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $465,940.57 and $1,395.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00274672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.01475956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 176.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00768473 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

