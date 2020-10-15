Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Gap Up to $118.00

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $123.20. Equiniti Group shares last traded at $116.80, with a volume of 116,611 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equiniti Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.67 ($2.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $414.11 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.02.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

