Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.