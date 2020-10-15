Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 180,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

