Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

