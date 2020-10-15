Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wipro Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

WIT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 719.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,535 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

