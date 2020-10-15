Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bandwidth Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $190.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

