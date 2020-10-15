Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Shares of COST opened at $378.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.