Etherparty (FUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,398.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $394,891.10 and approximately $1,398.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

