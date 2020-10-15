Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.95.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $807,031.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,847.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.