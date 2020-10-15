Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of ENX opened at €97.70 ($114.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.92. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a one year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

