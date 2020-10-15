Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.7% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 59.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 145.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

