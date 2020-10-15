Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of EVT opened at €23.07 ($27.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.81. Evotec has a 52 week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 52 week high of €26.77 ($31.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

