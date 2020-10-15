Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

