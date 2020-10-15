Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) Trading Down 3.8%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 38,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 122,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Excellon Resources from $1.50 to $1.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48.

Excellon Resources, Inc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

