Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $50.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

