EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $270.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
