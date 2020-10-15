EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $270.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 211,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

