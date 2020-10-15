Fantom Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, DDEX and Hotbit. Fantom has a total market cap of $60.66 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00272604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.01480882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 247.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00930240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,134,927,276 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.