Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.96 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

