FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Noble Financial currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.20. FAT Brands has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FAT Brands news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn bought 21,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

