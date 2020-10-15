Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading 18.7% Higher

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) shares traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

