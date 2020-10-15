Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $9.87 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

