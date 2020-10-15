Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.