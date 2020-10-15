Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Bank of America

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

RACE traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,619. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.49.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

