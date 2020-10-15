Fiii (FIII) Market Cap Hits $52,151.32

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Fiii has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a total market cap of $52,151.32 and approximately $477.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fiii

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

