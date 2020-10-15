Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 1,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

