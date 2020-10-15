Financial Analysis: Altus Midstream (ALTM) versus The Competition

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Altus Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

This table compares Altus Midstream and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million -$1.34 billion 0.06 Altus Midstream Competitors $6.22 billion $545.08 million 37.30

Altus Midstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Altus Midstream Competitors -8.67% 51.86% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altus Midstream and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Midstream Competitors 631 2233 2648 104 2.40

As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Altus Midstream’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream’s peers have a beta of 2.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Midstream peers beat Altus Midstream on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.