Financial Analysis: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Quest Resource alerts:

This table compares Quest Resource and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.12% 1.71% 1.31% Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18%

35.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quest Resource and Nesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Nesco has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Nesco.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Nesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $98.98 million 0.33 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Nesco $264.04 million 0.81 -$27.05 million N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nesco.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Nesco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. In addition, the company provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, food services and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.