Financial Contrast: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) vs. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDR)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $14.64 million 0.41 $10.32 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 66.85% 21.99% 21.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2018, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

