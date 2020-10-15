Financial Review: YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) vs. Corteva (OTCMKTS:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corteva and YaSheng Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $13.85 billion 1.83 -$959.00 million $1.43 23.65 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corteva.

Volatility and Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 3.68% 4.67% 2.70% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corteva and YaSheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 9 12 0 2.50 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $30.94, indicating a potential downside of 8.50%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Summary

Corteva beats YaSheng Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

