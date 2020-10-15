Financial Survey: AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Blucora (NYSE:BCOR)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMTD International and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 2 2 0 2.50

Blucora has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.02%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than AMTD International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD International and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $154.96 million 10.42 $119.72 million N/A N/A Blucora $717.95 million 0.68 $48.15 million $1.85 5.50

AMTD International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Blucora -43.01% 4.84% 2.32%

Summary

Blucora beats AMTD International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

