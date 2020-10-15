Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Finnair Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of FNNNF stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52.

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

