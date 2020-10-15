First Busey Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

First Busey has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $964.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. Research analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.