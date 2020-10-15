First Financial Corp IN Acquires 281 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 308,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,763,211. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

