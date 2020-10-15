First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $247.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.