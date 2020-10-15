First Financial Corp IN Sells 142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.20. 140,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465,146. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.