First Financial Corp IN Sells 195 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Paypal were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Paypal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $1,651,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.