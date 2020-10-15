First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 307,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

