First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target upped by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.18.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $128.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 64,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.